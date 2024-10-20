Ludhiana: Drug peddler’s Dakha home attached by cops

The local police on Saturday seized properties worth ₹11.09 lakhs belonging to a woman accused of drug peddling, officials aware of the matter said. Police paste a seizure notice on the house in Dakha. (HT Photo)

The action has been taken against Sunita of Kailpur Baraich village in Dakha. Police officials said a 4-marla residential property in the village, which the accused allegedly bought using drug proceeds, was attached.

Dakha station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Gurwinder Singh said the woman was arrested on November 29, 2022, on drug peddling charges after 700 kg poppy husk was recovered from her possession.

During investigation, police determined that the accused had used proceeds from the illegal activities to purchase residential and agricultural properties. Acting on this information, the authorities followed the legal procedure to seize the property, officials said.

They added that the police commissionerate has seized assets worth ₹64.03 crore from accused involved in drug trafficking so far. These assets include residential houses, commercial properties, agricultural land, and vehicles.

The officials said assets worth ₹14.52 crore linked to 10 cases of drug peddling have been identified and are yet to be attached.