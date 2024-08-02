Ludhiana: Drug peddlers property worth 23.5L attached

Property of another drug peddling accused seized by police Property of another drug peddling accused seized by police

HT Correspondent

Ludhiana

The city police seized the property of another drug peddler worth ₹23.50 lakh on Friday in a drive against drug peddling.

The accused whose property has been seized was identified as Sukhbir Singh alias Goldy of village Jandiali of Jamalpur.

As per details provided by Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, a case under sections 21, 61, 85 of the narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances act was registered against the accused at Jamalpur police station on August 26, 2023 after recovery of 530g heroin, ₹2,47,00 in cash as drug money and an SUV.

He said that during investigation it was found that the accused had invested the drug money to purchase a property 100 sq feet. The value of property for which the freezing orders were issued is ₹23.50 lakh.

According to the official, a report was sent to the respective authorities and freezing orders under section 68-F (2) were issued by the competent authority.

Earlier, on July 31, the police had seized the property worth ₹8.41 crores of a drug peddler Amritraj Singh Deol alias Amritpal Singh alias Amrit of village Dhaula.