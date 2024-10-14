Ludhiana: ‘Drug peddlers’ thrash villager, three arrested

The Sarabha Nagar police have booked five drug peddling accused for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing a 29-year-old man after holding him captive in a house. The assault took place as the accused suspected victim Deepak Kumar of Mohi village of passing information about them to the police that led to the seizure of their drug consignments. ASI Gamdoor Singh, investigating officer, says an FIR under Sections 126(2), 140(3) and 61(2) of the BNS has been registered against the accused.

Three of the accused — Amandeep Singh of Ayali village, Gurinder Singh of Baba Nand Singh Nagar and Kaki of Ayali Chowk — have been arrested. Kaka Uncle of Ayali Kalan and Dulla of Dakha are at large, the police said. The accused are said to have videotaped the incident.

Victim Deepak Kumar, a driver, said that he was passing through Ayali Chowk on his bike on October 11 when Amandeep, Gurinder, Kaka Uncle and Dulla intercepted him. The complainant said they took him to the labour quarters in Aman Park where he was held captive and thrashed. The accused also videotaped the incident on their smartphone. Deepak said he managed to escape and file a complaint to the police.

Further, the complainant added that the accused have been involved in drug peddling and work for Kaki. The police had arrested the accused several times and confiscated drugs from their possession. The accused thought Deepak had been passing their information to the police.

ASI Gamdoor Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 126(2), 140(3) and 61(2) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of two accused.