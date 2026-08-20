Ludhiana: Drug trafficking accused ‘dies by suicide’ in custody

A 22-year-old man, who had been arrested in a drug trafficking case, allegedly died by suicide in the lock-up of Hambra police post on Thursday. A judicial probe has been ordered after the incident. A court had subsequently granted the police his two-day remand for further investigation and recovery in the case. (HT FILE)

According to the police, he was arrested two days ago after 10 grams of heroin was allegedly recovered from his possession.

A court had subsequently granted the police his two-day remand for further investigation and recovery in the case.

Police officials said he was apparently fine until around 8 am on Thursday. Later, when police personnel went to take him out of the lock-up for a bath, he allegedly broke open the zip of a mattress, took out a piece of cloth and used it to hang himself.

The incident came to light when police personnel reportedly found him hanging inside the lock-up. Senior officers were immediately informed and the required legal formalities were carried out.

The body was subsequently shifted to the mortuary at the civil hospital. The deceased’s family was also informed about the incident.

Police officials said the exact circumstances surrounding the death would be established only after the post-mortem examination and completion of the investigation.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Dharavath Sai Prakash said the police were conducting a detailed probe into the matter. The investigation was being carried out under the supervision of a magistrate. The officer added that further action would be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report and findings of the ongoing investigation.