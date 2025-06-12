Ludhiana: DU grad enters bypoll as sole woman candidate

A 50-year-old Delhi University graduate and the only woman among 14 candidates contesting the Ludhiana West byelection, Renu Narang, is grabbing eyeballs with her commitment to championing women’s rights and uplifting the underprivileged. A homemaker and long-time volunteer of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Narang has entered the political battlefield, as an independent candidate, with a simple message: “Women need real representation, not just words.” Renu Narang (Manish/HT)

A resident of Dugri, Narang expressed disappointment that despite repeated promises, mainstream political parties have consistently failed to provide meaningful representation to women from the Ludhiana West constituency. “Parties talk about women empowerment in speeches but don’t give us a platform in elections. I felt it was time to step up and try to bring real change,” she said.

Narang’s journey into politics began during the 2011 Anna Hazare movement, where she was inspired to take up activism. She formally joined AAP in 2012 and has remained an active volunteer ever since. Earlier this year, she also participated in the Delhi assembly election campaign, further deepening her involvement in political activities.

“I want to be the voice of women in the assembly,” said Narang. “This isn’t just about this bypoll — I’ve made up my mind to contest the 2027 assembly elections too.”

With no political family background but strong grassroots connections, Narang believes that honesty and clarity in purpose will resonate with voters. “I may not have the big names or party machinery behind me, but I am not making hollow promises. Voters are responding to my message of real change.”

Supported fully by her family, Narang credits her husband Ram Ji Das, a businessman, and children for encouraging her to take the leap into electoral politics. She is running a door-to-door campaign focused on local issues, especially women’s safety, education, and support for economically weaker families.

Though political heavyweights are in the fray and backed by senior leaders, Narang remains confident. “It’s not about being a celebrity or a known name; it’s about working for people who are often ignored. Women and the poor deserve a voice, and I want to be that voice.”