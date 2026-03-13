Ludhiana: E-POS machines launched for MC dues payment at doorstep

Ludhiana Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar stated 48 e-POS machines were being provided to the staff (12 in each zone of MC). (HT Photo)

Mayor Inderjit Kaur and senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar launched e-POS (point of sale) machines at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Thursday. The MC said it has become the first civic body in the state to start accepting digital payments through e-POS machines at the doorsteps of the residents. Apart from cash, the residents would be able to make digital payments through cards/UPI too.

Officials stated that till now the residents had to visit the civic body offices for making payments, but now the civic body teams would also move to field with e-POS machines.

Not only property tax, the residents would also be able to pay trade license fee and rent of MC properties online through the POS machines. Payments can be made through cards/UPI too and receipts generated through the machines would be handed over to the residents.

Training of the field staff is going on and the teams with e-POS machines will move to the field in the coming few days.

Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar stated 48 e-POS machines were being provided to the staff (12 in each zone of MC). Directing the officials to expedite the recovery of dues from the residents, the mayor stated that the civic body would also be organising camps in different parts of the city to facilitate the residents in paying their dues. MC officials said residents would have to pay a 20% penalty and 18% annual interest, if they fail to pay property tax for the current financial year (2025-26) by March 31.

Zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon, zonal superintendent Vivek Verma among other officials were present on the occasion.