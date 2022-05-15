Ludhiana | Easy Day penalised for charging ₹4 for carry bag
District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, directed Easy Day supermarket in Rishi Nagar to refund ₹4 charged from a complainant for a carry bag and pay a ₹2,000-compensation, along with ₹1,000 in litigation cost.
In his complaint, Rishi Kumar of Rishi Nagar, had accused the supermarket of “unfair trade practices” and “deficiency in service”.
On March 24, 2019, the complainant purchased a grocery item from the said retail outlet for ₹138. He alleged that in addition to the cost of the product, the supermarket charged an extra amount of ₹4 for the carry bag, which had an endorsement of the brand’s logo.
“Charging an extra amount of ₹4 for the carry bag amounts to deficiency of service on the part of Easy Day,” he contended, seeking a refund of ₹4, along with the compensation and litigation expenses of ₹30,000.
The respondent resisted the same and sought dismissal of the complaint contending that the complainant was informed at the cashier’s counter that in the event of him asking for a new carry bag for purchases from the store, he would have to pay ₹4, as the practice encouraged customers to bring their own bags, and reduced plastic waste.
The counsel for the complainant argued that no notice was exhibited prominently in the said showroom that the customers would be charged the price of the carry bag.
The counsel added that prominent prior notice and information should necessarily be there and the consumer should be informed of the additional cost for carry bags and of their salient specifications and price before he makes his selection of goods.
However, the counsel for the supermarket contended, “If the consumer prefers not to carry bag and wants the shopkeeper supply the same, he must pay extra for it. The Consumer Protection Act is meant for saving consumers from being exploited and it is not meant to have windfall or make buyers millionaires overnight”.
Commission’s order
Meanwhile, the commission observed that if a shopkeeper intends deviating from the past practice of supplying the free carry bag to the customer, he is required to give adequate prominent prior notice before the consumer makes his choice of patronising a particular retail outlet.
It added that if no such prior notice is given and the factum of charging the carry bag is disclosed to the complainant at the payment counter only, that amounts to causing harassment and embarrassment to the consumer, which tantamount to unfair trade and deceptive practice.
“Opposite Party shall refund the amount of ₹4 to the complainant. The OP shall further pay a sum of ₹2,000 as compensation and ₹1,000 as cost of litigation to the complainant”, the commission pronounced.
-
PMC sanctions 83 proposals under TOD zone along proposed metro routes
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has sanctioned 78 proposals under the transit oriented development (TOD) zone on line one and two, and five proposals on line three of the ongoing metro rail route. Under the TOD policy, real estate projects get higher floor space index up to four.
-
Out of 255 new cases in state, city reports 151
Mumbai Maharashtra recorded 255 new Covid cases and one death on Sunday. Currently, the tally of active cases is going up and has increased to 1,518 after 175 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours The positivity rate recorded on Sunday is 1.13 % as a total of 22,469 tests were conducted. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 151 fresh Covid infections and one death on Sunday, taking the total cases tally to 1,060,692.
-
Delhi records 613 fresh Covid-19 cases, three deaths; positivity rate at 2.74%
The national capital on Sunday recorded a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases, with 613 new infections in the last 24 hours, the city health bulletin statement read. Delhi recorded three more deaths due to the contagious virus, while the positivity rate stood at 2.74 per cent. It had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.
-
4,459 Ludhiana students appear for government scholarship exams
Out of a total 5,586 students eligible for the scholarship exams, a total of 4,459 students appeared for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam and Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) on Sunday. The three-hour exam was conducted at 21 centres across the district between 10 am to 1 pm. Officials said while 1,679 boys appeared for the exams, 2,780 girls took the scholarship exams. A total of 1,127 students were absent in the district.
-
Poor village women in UP’s Meerut eke out a living and how
Some poor women of Amhera village in Meerut were among those who also lost their temporary jobs of maids and labourers during the peak Covid period and subsequent lockdowns. However, they did not sit idle. Instead, they soon took to making “Gau-kasht” (cow dung logs) as a means of earning. Initially, six to seven poor families started making cow dung logs. At present, 17 poor families of the village are into it.
