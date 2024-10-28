Ludhiana: ED probe says Ghai accumulated crores in assets using work visa scam proceeds

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against ‘infamous’ travel agent Nitish Ghai has determined that the accused accumulated substantial wealth through proceeds immigration scams, officials aware of the matter said. The officials said Ghai declared income of ₹ 22 lakh between 2015 and 2018. (HT File)

Ghai, who is nominated in more than 125 cases, reportedly acquired at least ten properties valued in crores, and has ₹3.24 crore in bank deposits, allegedly earned by defrauding locals with promises of Canadian work visas. The ED is now investigating money laundering charges against Ghai.

The officials said Ghai declared income of ₹22 lakh between 2015 and 2018.

Earlier, the ED had attached two of Ghai’s properties, valued at ₹58 lakh.

According to a latest first-information (FIR) registered by the local police after an ED complaint, Ghai allegedly used proceeds from the frauds to purchase these properties, The FIR sayd, “Ghai collected money for providing work visas but failed to deliver. He transferred crores into accounts held under his name and his firms, M/s Blessing Consultancy and M/s GND Consultancy Services, from 2016 to 2018.”

Ghai, a resident of Victoria Enclave, Ayali Khurd, was first arrested in July 2018. He is currently out on bail. The ED probe points to his involvement in issuing work visas without a valid license under the Emigration Act, 1983, through his firms between 2015 and 2018.

During an inquiry in March 2021, Ghai told ED that his firms were licensed under the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act. However, the ED said these licenses did not authorise issuance of work visas, which fall under the Emigration Act.

Police reports allege that since 2015, Ghai defrauded more than 600 individuals looking to migrate, especially to Canada. He established at least five shell companies, Blessings Consultancy, V. Visa, GND Consultancy, 99 Visa, and Bright Solutions, all based in Ludhiana. By placing advertisements in newspapers, Ghai promised clients permanent residency and work permits abroad, with job offers in non-existent companies.

To evade the authorities, he frequently changed locations and phone numbers, the reports add.