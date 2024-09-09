Ludhiana: Educators highlight fewer takers for BEd courses

Educators say the number of students applying for Bachelor of Education (BEd) courses has decreased this year compared to previous years. They attribute this drop to several reasons, including confusion caused by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. An educator at Partap College of Education, Ludhiana, noted that the third round of counseling for BEd admissions began on Monday, but fewer students have applied in recent years. (HT Photo)

Panjab University Senator Gurmit Singh, who is also an educator at Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, said, “This year, 14,722 students qualified for the BEd entrance exam across the state, compared to nearly 16,000 last year. Students are confused about the course’s relevance and are being given counselling to address their concerns.”

He further explained that many students now prefer to pursue postgraduate courses instead of BEd after graduation because they can get admission even with a compartment in their bachelor’s degree. “For BEd admission, students must have at least 50% in their graduation, which is a barrier. Also, many private institutions offer self-financed courses without entrance exams, reducing the number of students in government and aided BEd colleges,” he added.

Principal of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Sudhar, Pargat Singh Garcha, who is also a member of the Panjab University Board of Studies, explained the new options under NEP 2020. “Students can now choose from a two-year BEd course after graduation, a one-year BEd course after a four-year integrated course, or a dual course after Class 12 that combines BEd with another subject,” he said.

By 2030, these options will likely be available through various methods, such as merging degree and BEd colleges or starting degree courses in BEd colleges with proper infrastructure, he added. “The committee at PU has been formed regarding the same but the suitable option is yet to be decided. However, the institutions with their own heritage and the ones who have adequate resources and infrastructure must not be merged,” he said.

Educators remain hopeful that the number of BEd students will increase in the coming years, especially with a rise in undergraduate enrolments this year.