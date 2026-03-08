Ludhiana: Elderly hawker robbed at knifepoint near Lakkar Bridge

Ludhiana In yet another attack targeting newspaper vendors, a 64-year-old hawker from Haibowal was robbed by two bike-borne assailants near Lakkar Bridge on Saturday morning. Officials have urged hawkers to remain vigilant during early hours while police said they are investigating both incidents to track down the perpetrators. (HT Photo)

The victim, Chaman Lal, said he was heading towards Mata Rani Chowk around 7 am to collect newspapers when the two unidentified men intercepted him. The assailants allegedly overpowered him, threatened him with a knife, and fled with ₹13,000 in cash.

“I have been selling newspapers in Haibowal for the past 20 years. Every morning I reach Mata Rani Chowk around 7 am to collect papers. On Saturday, two men on a motorcycle intercepted me near Lakkar Bridge. I resisted, but when they brandished a knife, I had no choice but to stop. They then snatched ₹13,000 and fled,” Lal told reporters. He added that despite shouting for help, no passer-by intervened.

Following the incident, Lal approached Division Number 1 police station and lodged a complaint.

This comes a day after a similar incident in the Daresi area, where 67-year-old newspaper vendor Vinod Kumar was robbed of ₹4,000 and his mobile phone by two assailants who stabbed him repeatedly. Kumar was hospitalised for several days. Although an FIR was registered in that case, the police have yet to apprehend the accused.

