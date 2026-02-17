Ludhiana: Elderly man assaulted in Barewal, woman among 3 booked

The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case against a photographer, his wife and their aide for allegedly assaulting a 69-year-old man and threatening him with a firearm following a dispute over a pet dog fouling outside his house. The elderly man alleged that Aman Kaur then called her husband Shanudeep Singh to the spot. (HT File)

The victim, a resident of Aadarsh Colony, Barewal, who sought anonymity, told the police that the incident occurred on February 2 when he was alone at home as his son was admitted to a hospital and other family members were attending to him.

According to the complainant, he stepped out of his house for some work and noticed a woman, Aman Kaur, standing outside with her pet dog. The dog had allegedly defecated and urinated near the entrance of his house. When he objected to this, an argument broke out between them.

The elderly man alleged that Aman Kaur then called her husband Shanudeep Singh to the spot. “A few minutes later, when I was going out again, they intercepted me on the way. They attacked me with an iron rod and threatened me with a gun,” he stated in his complaint.

The victim said that although the assault took place on February 2, he could not immediately approach the police as his son was undergoing treatment in hospital. After his son was discharged, the family lodged a formal complaint.

Confirming the registration of the case, ASI Ajitpal Singh of the Sarabha Nagar police station said the accused, including Shanudeep Singh, his wife Aman Kaur, residents of Dhandra Market on Barewal Road, and their aide Varinder Singh of Sarabha Nagar, were booked under Sections 304 (snatching), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (criminal act by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

The ASI added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.