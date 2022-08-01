Ludhiana: Elderly man succumbs to Covid

A 79- year- old man from Barrewal Road died even as 31 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Monday. The deceased was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and was undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H). There are 311 active cases currently, of which 288 patients are under home isolation and the rest are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

MORE LUDHIANA NEWS IN BRIEFS

2 bodies found on railway tracks

The Government Railway Police in Ludhiana on Monday found two unidentified bodies on the train tracks in Dhandari. In the first case, the body of a man who appears to be around 45 years old was recovered. Police said it was an accident and ruled out possibility of foul play. “We did not recover an identity card or mobile phone from the deceased. The train which hit him is also yet to be identified,” said station master ASI Manpreet Singh. The body of the victim has been kept in the mortuary of the local civil hospital, he added. GRP also recovered the body of an unidentified man at around 5.10 am.

Factory worker held with illegal weapon

The CIA staff 2 of Ludhiana police on Monday arrested a 20-year-old factory worker with .315 bore countrymade pistol. The accused, identified as Shivam Kumar of Ram Nagar, told police that he had procured the weapon from a Bihar resident Mintu Kumar. Both Shivam and Mintu have been booked.

Man held with 1.5-kg opium

A resident of Gopal Nagar was arrested with 1.5-kg opium on Monday. The accused has been identified as Vijaypal, 45. Police said he runs a makeshift eatery in Haibowal.