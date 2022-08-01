Ludhiana: Elderly man succumbs to Covid
A 79- year- old man from Barrewal Road died even as 31 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Monday. The deceased was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and was undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H). There are 311 active cases currently, of which 288 patients are under home isolation and the rest are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.
MORE LUDHIANA NEWS IN BRIEFS
2 bodies found on railway tracks
The Government Railway Police in Ludhiana on Monday found two unidentified bodies on the train tracks in Dhandari. In the first case, the body of a man who appears to be around 45 years old was recovered. Police said it was an accident and ruled out possibility of foul play. “We did not recover an identity card or mobile phone from the deceased. The train which hit him is also yet to be identified,” said station master ASI Manpreet Singh. The body of the victim has been kept in the mortuary of the local civil hospital, he added. GRP also recovered the body of an unidentified man at around 5.10 am.
Factory worker held with illegal weapon
The CIA staff 2 of Ludhiana police on Monday arrested a 20-year-old factory worker with .315 bore countrymade pistol. The accused, identified as Shivam Kumar of Ram Nagar, told police that he had procured the weapon from a Bihar resident Mintu Kumar. Both Shivam and Mintu have been booked.
Man held with 1.5-kg opium
A resident of Gopal Nagar was arrested with 1.5-kg opium on Monday. The accused has been identified as Vijaypal, 45. Police said he runs a makeshift eatery in Haibowal.
Traffic mismanagement could have led to Lucknow police commissioner’s exit: Officials
Poor traffic mismanagement on highways as well chaos on different routes and crossings inside the Lucknow city is being talked about as a major reason behind shifting of the 1994 batch IPS officer DK Thakur as Lucknow Commissioner of Police. Thakur has been replaced by 1993 batch IPS officer SB Shirodkar, who listed streamlining traffic among his priorities.
High court’s observations over Chadha’s appointment serious: Bajwa
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that the Punjab and Haryana high court has made very serious observations against the appointment of AAP 's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of the advisory committee of the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Chadha's appointment, asking government to decide representation of the petitioner against this move.
Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh. Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
