Ludhiana: Elderly woman loses bag to bike-borne men who offered her lift

Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly robbed an elderly woman of her bag containing property documents, jewellery, passport, cash and other valuable documents after offering her lift on Sunday.

Complainant Nachattar Kaur, 68, of Badhni Khurd village of Moga, said she had come to Malak Road in Jagraon on Sunday. As she was waiting for an auto to take her to a jeweller’s shop, two men came on a bike and offered her lift. They took her to an isolated place and then fled after snatching her bag.

The woman claimed that her bag contained ₹8,000 cash, property documents of her house, silver bangles, passport, a PR card, an Apple i-phone and gold earrings.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Angrej Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons. A hunt is on for the accused, the ASI added.