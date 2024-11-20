Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Electoral registration officers appointed

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 20, 2024 09:38 PM IST

Additional deputy commissioner Harjinder Singh Bedi said these officials have been appointed with a view to conducting impartial, peaceful, free and fair elections in the district

The district administration has appointed electoral registration officers (ERO) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) in all the 95 wards falling under the jurisdiction of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation as well as the Municipal Councils of Machhiwara, Malaud, Mullanpura Dakha, Sahnewal, Khanna and Samrala.

Additional deputy commissioner Harjinder Singh Bedi said these officials have been appointed with a view to conducting impartial, peaceful, free and fair elections in the district. The people can submit Form 7 (addition), Form 8 (objection to inclusion), Form 9 (correction), Form 17 (transfer) and Form 18 (deletion) with these EROs and AEROs.

Bedi mentioned that the administration will organise a special voter camp on November 23 and 24 at all booths from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm for registration, corrections and deletions. He added that BLOs will be available at every booth.

On November 11, the apex court had directed the Punjab government and the state election commission (SEC) to notify municipal elections in the state within two weeks and complete the entire process within eight weeks of the notification.

