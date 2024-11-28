The election process for the Ludhiana Effluent Treatment Society (LETS) has been deferred by 15 days. Earlier scheduled to commence on November 25, the elections will now begin on December 10, providing stakeholders additional time to prepare. Ludhiana: Electroplaters’ society poll deferred by 15 days

This decision came after a delegation from the Ludhiana Electroplaters Association, led by its president CP Sabharwal, secretary Ashok Kumar Gupta and vice president Rajan Gupta, met with DPS Kharbanda, director of industries and commerce, Punjab, and LETS chairman, at Udyog Bhawan in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Gupta said the rescheduling of the election was one of the primary demands of the association. This deferral allows members to ensure a more inclusive and transparent process. According to the fresh development, partners holding even 1% stake in firms are now eligible to contest elections, enabling greater participation.

“Membership records will be revised to include proprietors, partners or directors along with their contact details. Only owners with Udhyam or GST certificates will receive voter slips and be allowed to cast votes. Proxies and substitutes remain prohibited. Members in Amritsar can now vote locally, eliminating the need to travel to Jalandhar. The mandatory clearance of operator dues was scrapped and barriers affecting private limited companies’ participation were resolved,” he said.

“To ensure financial clarity, the director has directed the interim secretary to prepare and submit all pending balance sheets promptly,” he added.