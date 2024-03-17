Ludhiana: Employee held for making extortion calls to brick kiln owner

The Rural police have arrested an employee of a brick kiln owner for making extortion calls to the latter with the help of his UK-based brother. The arrested accused has been identified as Vishal Dev, 38, of Kot Mangal Singh of Ludhiana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The arrested accused has been identified as Vishal Dev, 38, of Kot Mangal Singh of Ludhiana. The police have also booked his brother Rahul Dev, who is settled in Birmingham, UK.

According to police, Vishal sought the help of his brother in making extortion calls to the brick kiln owner Harmel Kansal of Dakha, who is also the president of brick kiln owners’ association.

The accused had hatched a conspiracy to make extortion calls to make some easy money. The accused also told police that his employer had scolded him a few days ago and he wanted to teach him a lesson.

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains stated that Kansal made a complaint to the police that he received an extortion call from an unidentified number. The caller claimed himself a gangster and demanded ₹10 lakh as extortion money. The caller also threatened him that he would harm him and his family members.

“After Kansal filed a complaint, the police lodged an FIR against unidentified person under section 387 of the IPC at Dakha Police station and initiated investigation. On Saturday, the police arrested the accused. During questioning, the accused confessed his crime,” the SSP said.

“During questioning, the accused told police that his employer scolded him over some issue following which he nursed a rivalry against him. He hatched a conspiracy and involved his brother Rahul in it also. Rahul made extortion calls to Kansal,” he added.

Further, the SSP added that the accused was remanded in two days of police custody by a court on Sunday.

Inspector Jasvir Singh, SHO at Dakha police station stated that the accused was working as assistant at the office of the complainant for the past 10 years.