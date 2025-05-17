Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Encroachers in zero-tolerance zones face swift police action

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 17, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Taking strict action, the traffic police have begun serving formal notices to those who have extended their shops or carts beyond the yellow line marked along the roads

In an intensified campaign against roadside encroachments in no-tolerance zones, more than half a dozen shopkeepers and street vendors were issued notices, on Pakhowal Road, by the Ludhiana Traffic Police. The drive was carried out under the leadership of sub-inspector Bibalpal Kaur, in-charge of Traffic Zone 6. This move comes as part of the department’s ongoing drive to ensure smooth traffic flow and pedestrian safety in busy city areas.

Traffic police issuing notice to a shopkeeper for illegal encroachment in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
Taking strict action, the traffic police have begun serving formal notices to those who have extended their shops or carts beyond the yellow line marked along the roads.

Kaur stated that the operation aims to deter the growing menace of illegal occupations on public roads, which obstruct traffic and endanger commuters. She added that if any vendor or shopkeeper is found violating the yellow line markings again, legal action will be taken against them without further notice.

In addition to legal proceedings, the municipal corporation will seize the belongings of those who fail to comply, and separate challans will be issued. The traffic police emphasised that these encroachments not only disrupt vehicular movement but also cause inconvenience to the pedestrians, particularly children and the elderly.

