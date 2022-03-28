Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Engineer arrested for molesting woman, vandalising her car
Ludhiana: Engineer arrested for molesting woman, vandalising her car

The accused allegedly also stripped in front of the woman and passed some objectionable comments, in Ludhiana
The woman, in her complaint, said that the incident took place when she had gone to visit her sister in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 54-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in Central Town of Daad village. The accused, who is said to be an engineer, allegedly also vandalised the woman’s car, stripped in front of her and passed some objectionable comments.

He has been identified as Arun Garg of Central Town, Daad village.

The woman, in her complaint, said that the incident took place when she had gone to visit her sister. She said when was at her sister’s house, the accused threw a brick and broke the windshield of her car. When she objected to it, the accused removed his clothes and passed indecent comments. Later that evening, when she went out for a walk, the accused again followed her and molested her. Following this, she made a police complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Om Parkash said an FIR under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 457 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

