Ludhiana: Engineering student killed as speeding truck hits bike

An engineering student lost his life on Saturday in a hit-and-run and his friend suffered injuries after a speeding truck rammed into their bike near Jaspal Bangar area, officials said. The deceased, 20-year-old Vikram, who goes by a single name, and his friend, Amanjot, were going to Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, at the time of the incident. (HT Photo)

After the mishap, the truck driver escaped with his vehicle.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and took up an investigation.

The police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the unidentified truck driver.

Amanjot suffered minor injuries and has been admitted to hospital. Amanjot said they are pursuing a diploma in engineering from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College.

On Saturday they left their houses by bike for college.

Vikram was driving and he was sitting on the pillion seat, he said, and added that when they reached near Jaspal Bangar, a speeding truck hit the bike from behind.

As a result, they fell on the road. Officials said Amanjot lost his consciousness and Vikram died on the spot. Amanjot added that when he gathered some consciousness, he found himself on a hospital bed.

Amanjot said he could not remember the registration number of the truck. According to police, Vikram’s brother, who lives in Uttar Pradesh, has been informed about the incident.