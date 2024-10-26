Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Engineering student killed as speeding truck hits bike

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 26, 2024 10:16 PM IST

Amanjot said his friend, Vikram, was driving and he was sitting on the pillion seat, and when they reached near Jaspal Bangar, Ludhiana, a speeding truck hit the bike from behind

An engineering student lost his life on Saturday in a hit-and-run and his friend suffered injuries after a speeding truck rammed into their bike near Jaspal Bangar area, officials said.

The deceased, 20-year-old Vikram, who goes by a single name, and his friend, Amanjot, were going to Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, at the time of the incident. (HT Photo)
The deceased, 20-year-old Vikram, who goes by a single name, and his friend, Amanjot, were going to Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, at the time of the incident. (HT Photo)

The deceased, 20-year-old Vikram, who goes by a single name, and his friend, Amanjot, were going to college at the time of the incident.

After the mishap, the truck driver escaped with his vehicle.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and took up an investigation.

The police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the unidentified truck driver.

Amanjot suffered minor injuries and has been admitted to hospital. Amanjot said they are pursuing a diploma in engineering from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College.

On Saturday they left their houses by bike for college.

Vikram was driving and he was sitting on the pillion seat, he said, and added that when they reached near Jaspal Bangar, a speeding truck hit the bike from behind.

As a result, they fell on the road. Officials said Amanjot lost his consciousness and Vikram died on the spot. Amanjot added that when he gathered some consciousness, he found himself on a hospital bed.

Amanjot said he could not remember the registration number of the truck. According to police, Vikram’s brother, who lives in Uttar Pradesh, has been informed about the incident.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //