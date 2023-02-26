Ludhiana: Entrance test introduced at 16 government schools under SOE

In a major change in the admission process of the government schools selected under the School of Eminence (SOE) scheme, the students in classes 9 and 11 will be admitted through the entrance test mode while Class 6 has been discontinued. The entrance test for admission in government school will be held on March 19, while the students can register on the SOE portal till March 10. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Under SOE, the selected schools which have students of Class 6 to 12 will focus on providing a better educational atmosphere to the students of Class 9 to 12, the rest of the classes will be discontinued gradually, one class per year. The education department has directed the principals to not enroll students in Class 6 and convey to the students, and parents to take admission in nearby government facilities.

Issuing guidelines in this regard director, state council of educational research and training (SCERT) Maninder Sarkaria directed the district education officers and school heads to inform the students in all private and government schools regarding the change in the admission process.

The entrance test will be held on March 19, while the students can register on the SOE portal till March 10. Only the students residing in the respective localities can register themselves for registration under SOE, there are a total of 117 SOEs out of which 16 schools from Ludhiana have been selected.

In these classes, 75 per cent of seats have been reserved for government school students while 25 per cent of students will be selected from the other schools.

The schools which have been selected are GGSSS Shaheed-E_Azam Sukhdev Thapar, GMSSS Miller Ganj, GSSS Doraha, GSSS Jagraon, GSSS Sahnewal, GGSSS Khanna, GSSS Mundian Kalan, GSSS Gill, GSSS Samrala, GMSSS Model Town, GSSS Baddowal Cantt, GSSS Division no three, GSSS Jawahar Nagar, GSSS Kadiana Kalan, GSSS Dadhahur, GSSS Sekhewal.

Out of 16 schools, 11 are in urban areas while five falls into rural areas.

Under the scheme, the existing infrastructure at the schools will be upgraded as envisioned in the New Education Policy 2020. The schools will be alloted with teachers to provide education in all four streams to Class 11 and 12.

As per the proposed plan, the schools will have special trainers for several art forms including dance and singing. The students at such schools will also have the opportunity to learn different foreign languages.

The schools will also be provided with playgrounds and equipment related to different sports along with coaches.