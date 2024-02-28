 Ludhiana: ESIC clerk held for taking ₹15,000 bribe - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: ESIC clerk held for taking 15,000 bribe

Ludhiana: ESIC clerk held for taking 15,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 29, 2024 05:14 AM IST

The complainant in his statement said that he had got medical treatment at DMC Hospital here and being a beneficiary of free medical treatment under ESIC scheme, his bills amounting to ₹478,136 were pending for clearance in the ESIC dispensary

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a clerk posted at ESIC dispensary in Dhandari Kalan for allegedly accepting a bribe of 15,000 from a peon to clear his bills.

ESIC clerk held for taking 15,000 bribe in Ludhiana. (HT)

Official spokesperson of the state VB said the accused, identified Ravinder Singh, has been arrested on the complaint lodged by Rajwant Singh, a resident of Chankoian village in Ludhiana district, who is employed as a peon at Guru Harkrishan Public School in Doraha.

The complainant further alleged that the dealing clerk Ravinder Singh demanded 30,000 bribe in lieu of clearing his bills otherwise he would pass bills for the amount of 125,000 only out of the total amount. The accused clerk advised the complainant to give the bribe in two installments of 20,000 in advance and remaining 10,000 later.

The complainant further alleged that the dealing clerk Ravinder Singh demanded 30,000 bribe in lieu of clearing his bills otherwise he would pass bills for the amount of 125,000 only out of the total amount. The accused clerk advised the complainant to give the bribe in two installments of 20,000 in advance and remaining 10,000 later.

He said that the accused also told the complainant that he has to further share the bribe with the concerned officer at Chandigarh also. The complainant also made a recording of his conversation with the accused in his phone and submitted it to the VB as evidence.

The spokesperson informed that after a preliminary investigation of the complaint, the VB range, Ludhiana, laid a trap and the said accused has been arrested while he was accepting 15,000 as a first installment of bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered. The accused would be produced in a court on Thursday and the role of other officials would also be probed during the investigation, he added.

