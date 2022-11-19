Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Even as mercury dips, MC yet to throw open night shelters

Ludhiana: Even as mercury dips, MC yet to throw open night shelters

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 10:49 PM IST

Even as minimum temperature plunged to 9°C on Saturday, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) is yet to throw open night shelters for the city’s homeless this season

A city bus was deployed last year to transport homeless people to night shelters, but the facility hasn’t been announced this tim
A city bus was deployed last year to transport homeless people to night shelters, but the facility hasn’t been announced this tim
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Even as minimum temperature plunged to 9°C on Saturday, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) is yet to throw open night shelters for the city’s homeless this season.

The city has four night shelters - near Clock Tower; on Hambran Road; near Vishwakarma Chowk and in Moti Nagar - one in each of four zones of MC.

It was found during a visit that the night shelter near Clock Tower has a garbage dump located right at the entrance and conditions both outside and inside the facility are unhygienic .

An MC staffer deputed at one of the shelters stated that no concrete steps have been taken to improve facilities, as they don’t have an adequate number of mattresses, and even the ones that are available haven’t been cleaned for many years. The staffer said there is also no proper security or drinking water facility.

He added that many homeless people avoid moving into the facilities and opt to sleep on roadsides as NGOs and social workers offer them blankets and food, which is not available at the shelters.

In the past, the civic body had set up temporary shelters in various parts of the city and a city bus was also deployed last year to transport homeless people to night shelters. But, no such steps have yet been announced this year.

MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh stated that the shelters will soon be opened. He added that they are in talks with the state government to arrange funds for improvement of facilities.

No separate night shelter for women

There are also no separate night shelters for women. An MC employee, requesting anonymity, said that a number of homeless men are drunk when they reach the night shelters and scuffles are also witnessed. Due to lack of proper security, most women avoid the facilities and choose to spend nights on roadsides, the official said.

A civic body official said the night shelter building near Clock Tower is unstable and a tailor had a narrow escape after a small extended portion collapsed after it rained in July. MC officials stated that the civic body is also looking for an alternative facility.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out