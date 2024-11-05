Ludhiana: Ex-armyman falls prey to cyber fraud twice in 15 days, loses 45 lakh

An ex-armyman fell prey to cyber fraudsters twice within 15 days, losing ₹45 lakh in total, officials said. The complainant said the accused made him transfer ₹ 27 lakh in multiple accounts as security. (HT File)

In his police complaint, the victim, Hardev Singh of Bassian village, said the accused cheated him on the pretext of helping him avail a bank loan and install a mobile tower on his rooftop.

A first-information report (FIR) was registered at the Ludhiana Rural cyber crime police station after an investigation into the matter, the officials added.

The complainant, who retired from the army as Naik in 1989, said he received a call from an unidentified number on July 21. The caller introduced himself as a bank executive and offered him a loan.

Hardev Singh said he needed a loan of ₹1 lakh for getting his house painted. He claimed that as he showed some interest, the accused asked him to send his documents.

He alleged the accused sent him a QR code and asked him to transfer ₹2,250 as processing fee. The accused later asked him to transfer an additional ₹6,450. He said the accused claimed he could avail huge amounts as loan on minimal interest rates and duped him of ₹18 lakh.

He added that he received another call from an unidentified number on August 4. The caller claimed she was an executive of Ansh Tower, Rohini, New Delhi. He alleged that the caller offered him that he can install a mobile tower on his rooftop for a permanent monthly income. The caller asked him to deposit some amount as security and gave him the contact number of her aide, claiming he was a local executive of the company.

The complainant said the accused made him transfer ₹27 lakh in multiple accounts as security, claiming that he will get all the money back after the tower was installed. He said the accused later stopped taking his calls.

Inspector Rupinder Kaur, who is investigating the case, said police suspect the same gang found the man an easy target and duped him twice. The case was registered under sections 318(4) (cheating and inducing another person to deliver property), 319 (cheating by personation), 338 (forgery of important legal documents), 336(3) (forgery with the intention to cheat someone) and 340 (2) (use of forged documents or electronic records as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and section 66 (D) of the Information Technology (IT) Act against unidentified accused, she added.