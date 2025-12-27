Ludhiana: Ex-employee mows down former employer to death; booked

Police on Friday booked a former employee working at a godown in Sunrise Colony for allegedly crushing his ex-employer to death by running him over by a pickup jeep. According to the police, the accused Sushil Kumar, a resident of Sunrise Colony, was escaping after stealing material from the godown when the owner tried to stop him. According to the complaint filed by the victim’s son, the accused was sacked from the job two weeks ago. (HT File)

The son of the victim alleged that the accused hit his father with intention to kill, but the police lodged only a road mishap case. The deceased has been identified as Kailash Patel, 48, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Dhandhra Road.

Acting on the complaint of Lakshman Kumar, victim’s son, the Sadar police station has registered a case against the accused under Sections 106 and 281 of BNS.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s son, the accused was their former employee. He was sacked from the job two weeks ago. The complainant added that the accused Sushil was loading goods from their warehouse into his pickup jeep on December 24. After being alerted by someone, they rushed to the spot, where his father attempted to stop the accused. However, the accused allegedly drove the vehicle at high speed, running over the elderly man before fleeing the scene.The injured victim was immediately rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

ASI Dharaminder Singh, incharge at Basant Avenue Police Post said a case has been registered under Sections 106 and 281 of the BNS.