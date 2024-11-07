Ludhiana: Ex-MLA Lakha spends night at grain market, talks to farmers

Paddy procurement and alleged shortage of DAP fertilisers have become political issues. While Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) staged protests at district headquarters, former Congress MLA from Payal, Lakhvir Singh Lakha, spent a night at the grain market in Malaud and highlighted the problems faced by the farmers. Former MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakh at the grain market. (HT Photo)

Lakha, along with Congress workers, reached the grain market and talked to the farmers about slow paddy procurement. Lakha alleged that the farmers have been forced to sleep in the open at mandis. Some of the farmers have been staying there for the past 10 days and are waiting for their crops to get lifted.

“To feel the pain of the farmers, I decided to sleep at the grain market in open. They are suffering. Paddy with 17 percent moisture is not being lifted. This is happening for the first time in the history of Punjab since independence. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is unmoved,” said Lakha.

“Not only farmers, but the commission agents and labourers are also suffering,” he added.

Lakha stated that the Congress party will fight for the farmers.