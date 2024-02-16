Ludhiana: Facebook friend, four aides kidnap, gang-rape married woman

A Facebook friend along with his four aides kidnapped a married woman from Bhamian Khurd and allegedly gang-raped her repeatedly in a hotel in Pathankot for at least 15 days. The accused gang-raped her repeatedly and held her captive for 15 days. (HT)

The accused had come to the woman’s house on the pretext of a meeting. They then kidnapped her and took her to a hotel in Pathankot. Meanwhile, she managed to call her brother-in-law, who rescued her, police said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

After reaching Ludhiana, the woman filed a complaint. The Jamalpur police lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Maskeen of Tarn Taran, Gaggu and Sharif, while two accused are yet to be identified.

The victim, who is married and has two children, stated in her statement that around four months ago she had come in contact with Maskeen on Facebook and they started chatting with each other frequently. He befriended her and the two exchanged their mobile phone numbers.

The victim stated that on the night of January 29, Maskeen along with other accused came at her house on the pretext of meeting. The accused kidnapped her and took her to a hotel in Pathankot in a car.

The accused gang-raped her repeatedly and held her captive for 15 days. She added that she managed to make a call to her brother-in-law using the phone of a hotel employee and narrated the whole incident to him. Later, her brother-in-law rescued her.

Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO at Jamalpur police station, said that the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

A case under section 376 D of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Jamalpur police station.