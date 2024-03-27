Ludhiana: Factory worker booked for withdrawing salary of ‘ghost employees’

The Focal Point police have booked an employee of a city-based cycle component manufacturing unit for duping the firm of ₹2 lakh for allegedly withdrawing salary in the name of ghost employees. The accused has been identified as Ritik Singh of Lohara village. He has been working as junior executor since May 26, 2022. (HT File Photo)

The FIR was registered following a probe carried out by the police after receiving a complaint by Garima Gupta, HR manager at KS Munjal Industries located at Phase 7 Focal Point Ludhiana on December 26, 2023.

Gupta in her complaint stated that she had joined the firm as HR Manager in July 2023 and found that there were names of two persons — Monu Singh and Kajal Singh in the record of the firm, but both persons were not working with the firm.

Later, it was found that the accused had fraudulently entered the names of these two people in the firm’s records. These two “ghost employees” were known to Ritik and the accused had prepared forged documents to get their names on the list of the firm’s employees. It was found that the accused had fraudulently withdrawn the salary to the amount of ₹2 lakh in the name of these two people.

Sub-inspector Dalbir Singh said that the police have initiated investigation into the matter and a case under section 408 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. The accused is yet to be arrested.