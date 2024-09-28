Ludhiana: Factory worker flees with 5 lakh, scooter

A worker of a cycle parts factory allegedly fled after stealing ₹5 lakh from his employer, officials said. On September 25, the complainant handed over ₹ 5 lakh to the accused, Suraj Kumar, and asked him to deposit it a bank in Urban Estate, Dugri, Ludhiana. He added that the accused neither deposited the cash in the bank account, nor returned to the factory. The accused also took away the factory’s scooter, he alleged. (HT Photo)

The Division Number 6 police registered a case against the accused, identified as Suraj Kumar of Makkar Colony.

The FIR was registered following a statement by Ajay Kumar Goyal of Urban Estate, Dugri, who is the owner of the factory.

The complaint said the accused used to do marketing for the factory.

On September 25, he handed over ₹5 lakh to Suraj and asked him to deposit it a bank in Urban Estate, Dugri.

He added that the accused neither deposited the cash in the bank account, nor returned to the factory. The accused also took away the factory’s scooter, he alleged.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Onkar Singh said a case under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused, who belongs to Arrah in Bihar.