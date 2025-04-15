Ludhiana: Fake locksmiths drug couple, steal 10L gold

In a brazen act of deception, two individuals masquerading as locksmiths allegedly drugged a couple in Prem Nagar, Civil Lines, on Sunday afternoon, making off with gold jewellery and cash valued at over ₹10 lakh. The unsuspecting couple had called upon the duo to repair the malfunctioning locks of their almirahs, only to become victims of a meticulously planned robbery. The Division Number 8 police have swiftly registered an FIR against two unidentified individuals based on Aman Lekhi’s detailed account of the harrowing incident. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint lodged by Aman Lekhi, a bank employee residing in Prem Nagar, the accused arrived at his residence under the pretense of fixing two almirah locks. Lekhi recounted that while the men appeared to be diligently working, both he and his wife were suddenly overcome by dizziness, eventually leading to a complete loss of consciousness. Upon regaining awareness in the evening, the couple discovered their lockers forced open and gold jewellery worth a staggering ₹10 lakh, along with ₹20,000 in cash, missing.

The Division Number 8 police have swiftly registered an FIR against two unidentified individuals based on Lekhi’s detailed account of the harrowing incident.

One of the suspects involved in the robbery. (HT Photo)

Lekhi informed the police that his wife had initially encountered one of the accused on Saturday, who was advertising lock repair services as a street vendor. She had requested his return on Sunday for the necessary repairs. True to their word, two men arrived at their doorstep the following day. It is believed that during the course of the repairs, the couple was administered a sedative substance by the deceptive duo.

Police officials stated that the suspects fled the scene immediately after committing the theft, leaving the couple in an unconscious state for several hours.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmel Singh, the designated investigating officer, confirmed the registration of a case under Sections 331(3) (house trespass), 305 (theft), and 3(5) (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In a potentially significant breakthrough in the investigation, the police have managed to obtain an image of one of the suspects. The ASI revealed that the victim’s son, who has a habit of recording videos on his mobile phone, had inadvertently captured a short clip featuring one of the accused during their visit. This crucial footage has been handed over to the police, who are now meticulously examining CCTV cameras installed throughout the neighbourhood in an effort to trace the culprits.

The investigating officer further assured that the police are actively pursuing leads. Further he added that the police will arrest the accused soon.

Another family drugged, robbed in Preet Nagar

In a similar incident, two unidentified individuals posing as locksmiths allegedly drugged a family in Preet Nagar, situated in the Pratap Singh Wala area of Ludhiana, and absconded with gold jewellery from a locked almirah. This marks the second such incident reported in the city in quick succession, raising serious concerns about the safety and security of residents.

The victim, Sudesh Mehta, recounted to the police that the lock of an almirah in her residence was damaged. Upon hearing a street vendor announcing locksmith services, she stepped outside her home. She engaged with the vendor, who was accompanied by another man, both confidently claiming their expertise in repairing any type of lock.

“I invited them inside and showed them the damaged almirah. My husband, 12-year-old grandson, and I were at home at the time. Shortly after they began their work, my grandson suddenly fell asleep, and my husband and I started feeling disoriented,” Sudesh narrated, highlighting the alarming speed at which the sedative took effect.

“I vaguely remember them breaking open the locker and removing the gold jewellery. They told us they needed another key to complete the repair and would return shortly—but, tragically, they never came back,” she added, describing the moment the family realised they had been victims of a well-orchestrated crime.

It was only hours later that the family fully regained their senses and discovered that the men had fled with their precious gold jewellery. A complaint was immediately filed with the PAU police Station.

ASI Amrik Singh, the investigating officer assigned to the case, confirmed that police officials visited the crime scene and have thoroughly reviewed the CCTV footage from the surrounding area. “Two suspects were clearly captured on camera and efforts to trace their whereabouts are currently underway,” he stated.

The police have launched a comprehensive manhunt to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for this disturbing pattern of crime.