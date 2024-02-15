LUDHIANA: Family friend rapes 17-year-old girl, impregnates her

The Payal police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly raping a family friend’s minor girl repeatedly for one-and-a-half years and later impregnating her on the pretext of sending her abroad. The complainant, aged 17, stated that the accused was their family friend and a frequent visitor of their house. (Getty image)

The victim is eight-month pregnant. After the victim filed a complaint, the Payal police lodged an FIR against the accused and arrested him.

The accused has been identified as Ajamdeep Singh alias Dhanna of Ward number 11 of Payal.

The complainant, aged 17, stated that the accused was their family friend and a frequent visitor of their house. The accused lured her and her parents stating that he would send her to the US.

The accused won their confidence and took her to his home on the pretext of clearing IELTS and making other arrangements. Meanwhile, the accused, who used to live alone, established physical relations with her. When she resisted, the accused threatened her that he would not send her abroad if she shared this with anyone.

Meanwhile, she got pregnant, but concealed her pregnancy from her parents, but later narrated the incident to them, who took her to the police and filed a complaint.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Nikhil Garg said that during medical examination, the doctors found that the girl is eight-month pregnant. The Payal police lodged an FIR under section 376 of the IPC and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.