Ludhiana: Family of four assaulted by neighbour over pet poop tiff

A family residing in Bhola Colony, Manakwal Road, was allegedly assaulted by their neighbour and his aides over defecation by their pet dog. The Sadar Police lodged an FIR against seven accused including five women, while four of their aides are yet to be identified. The complainant alleged that the accused opened an attack on him, his wife Purnima, his two nieces Mansi Chaterji and Khushi Chaterji and fled. (File)

The accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh of Bhola Colony, his wife Gurpreet Kaur, Kamaljit Singh, his wife Karamjit Kaur, aides Payal, Shalu and Beenu. Four of the accused are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Gurinder Singh of Bhola Colony. The complainant stated that the accused used to bring their pet dog to defecate outside their home. On April 28, when he objected to it the accused started abusing him. On being confronted the accused started threatening them and left to return with his aide.

The complainant added that the accused opened an attack on him, his wife Purnima, his two nieces Mansi Chaterji and Khushi Chaterji and fled, leaving them injured. He later alerted the police and filed a complaint.

ASI Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the FIR has been lodged following an investigation. A case under Sections 115(2), 126 (2), 351 (1), 351(3), 191(3) and 190 of BNS has been lodged against the accused at Sadar Police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.