Ludhiana: Farmer robbed of car, 4th case in city in a month

Three robbers posing as nihangs robbed a farmer of his car near Sangowal after threatening him with sharp-edged weapons on Tuesday. The police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation. This is the second such incident in the city in the past six days and fourth in less than a month. The police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation. (HT File)

Manohar Singh of Sangowal village said he was going to his fields in his Maruti Suzuki Alto car on Tuesday morning when three miscreants posing as nihangs signalled him to stop. Assuming that the nihangs might need some help, he stopped the car.

According to Manohar Singh, the miscreants placed sharp-edged weapons on his neck and asked him to handover its keys to them. When he resisted, the accused threatened to kill him. The victim gave them car keys following which the accused escaped from the spot. He immediately alerted the police. Cops from the Marado police post reached the spot.

Sub-inspector Tarsem Singh, in-charge of the Marado police post, said the police registered an FIR against the unidentified accused. The police have formed several teams to trace the accused. They have alerted the police of neighboring districts also.

On January 8, three bike-borne men had robbed a deputy general manager of an acrylic unit of his Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza car at gunpoint near Satsang Bhawan at the Sahnewal-Dehlon road. The miscreants opened fire twice in the air to threaten the car occupant before leaving. The miscreants left their bike on the spot while fleeing. Before the police could reach the spot, the accused returned to the spot and took away their motorcycle.

On December 30, unidentified men robbed a man and his two friends of a car at gunpoint near Rajguru Nagar T-Point. On December 20, a Dugri resident lost his Hyundai Verna car to armed robbers who intercepted him with their Toyota Etios car at the busy Pakhowal road.