Ludhiana: Farmers a no-show on first day of wheat procurement process

The farmers left the procurement agencies and officers waiting on Monday, the first day of procurement after failing to turn up at grain markets. According to the Mandi Board officials, the sudden rain and gusty winds delayed the harvest and the crop is now expected to arrive after April 10. The administration had made arrangements at 108 mandis across the district, but no wheat was procured at any of them. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The inclement weather, characterised by winds and light showers had hit the region on March 29, leading to the flattening of the standing wheat crop. Winds also damaged the crops in some parts of the district.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The wheat crop was nearing harvest, but the rain and winds resulted in general degradation of the grain quality. In many parts of the district, farmers reported damages to the crop.

Speaking on the issue, district mandi officer (DMO) Gurmatpal Singh said they were ready to initiate the procurement process, but no farmer turned up at any procurement centre with the crop. He said the sudden rain has delayed the process, adding that the farmers will start bringing in their harvest from April 10.

The officials concerned, he said, will remain prepared to ensure hassle-free procurement, which will continue till the purchase of all grains.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney said as many as 8.11 lakh metric tonne of wheat was expected to arrive in the grain markets in Ludhiana. The administration has made all out arrangements for the smooth and uninterrupted procurement of wheat crop in all 108 mandis.

Sub-divisional magistrates and chiefs of all procurement agencies were asked to supervise procurement operations. The arrangements of drinking water, cleanliness, sheds, toilets, flood lights were made in the grain markets to facilitate the food growers.