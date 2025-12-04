Ludhiana: Fast food joint’s cooking oil fails quality test, say Health dept

A Burger King franchise in Mullanpur has been found using “used cooking oil” for frying, the local health department said. The department collected a sample of cooking oil from the restaurant in the Euro 9 market on GT Road on August 25.

Tests showed the oil had Total Polar Compounds (TPC) above permissible limits. According to district health officer (DHO) Dr Sandeep Singh, TPC up to 24 is safe; higher levels can lead to clogged arteries and heart problems.

After the report was received in November, the department sent a re-analysis notice to the franchise.

The franchise had a month to respond but failed to do so.

Now, the health department will lodge a case in the court of the additional deputy commissioner (general). Following a court trial, the outlet can be fined up to ₹5 lakh.

TPC are formed during continuous frying and, beyond safe limits, make oil unfit for consumption.

Reports link excessive TPC to diseases such as hypertension, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer’s, and liver disorders, according to FSSAI.

When approached for comment, the franchise manager referred queries to the food chain’s Area Lead, who did not respond to multiple calls and messages.

Following the Burger King case, the health department checked similar outlets across the district.

The department found Canadian Pizza in Jagraon using sub-standard oil, similarly oil samples taken from Hira Sweets Lakadbazar, Islam Sweets Madia Road Khanna, and K T Sweets Malhar Road Sarabha Nagar also failed the tests.