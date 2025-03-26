Ludhiana: Father booked by police for raping 13-year-old girl

Police have booked an Uttar Pradesh native for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter and then fleeing after being confronted by his wife. The accused, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, had been living in the city for the past three years, said the police. (Getty Images)

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s mother said that she went to see his sister in Delhi on March 21, leaving her 13-year-old daughter and husband back home. On March 22, her daughter made a phone call to her after borrowing a mobile phone from one of the neighbours. The girl alleged that her father has raped her and asked her to return home.

The complainant added that she immediately called on her husband to enquire and that the accused admitted his crime and apologised. She returned home on Sunday and confronted her husband over his caper. He apologised again and left the house. After he did not return, she filed a complaint with the police.

Sub-inspector (SI) Jasbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that soon after receiving a complaint the police lodged an FIR under Section 64 (rape) of BNS and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Jamalpur police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.

The accused, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, had been living here in the city for the past three years, the SI added.