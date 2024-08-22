Ludhiana: Father, stepmom booked for abetting girl’s suicide

Allegedly harassed by her father and stepmother, a 17-year-old girl ended her life at Kaunke Kalan village of Jagraon. Allegedly harassed by her father and stepmother, a 17-year-old girl ended her life at Kaunke Kalan village of Jagraon. (HT File)

The Sadar Jagraon police lodged an FIR against the accused following the complaint of her mother.

The complainant stated that she had a 17-year-old daughter and 15-year-old daughter from her first marriage. She had divorced her husband 5 years ago. Her husband got the custody of both children.

She added that around six months ago her ex-husband had solemnised marriage with a woman. After his marriage the accused along with his wife had started mistreating and harassing the children following which the children had started living with her, she alleged.

The complainant added that the accused had taken the children along with him. On August 19, she received a call from her daughter, who alleged that her father and stepmother are harassing her. Later, she came to know that her daughter ended her life.

Sub-inspector Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 108 of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.