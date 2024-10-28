Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: FICO urges Centre to reduce GST on iron, steel

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 29, 2024 05:38 AM IST

In a written memorandum addressed to the Union steel ministry and GST council, FICO emphasised the need for a lower tax levy to alleviate ‘financial strain’ on manufacturers, especially those in the bicycle parts industry.

The Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organizations (FICO) on Monday urged the Centre to reduce and rationalise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on iron and steel from 18% to 12%. In a written memorandum addressed to the Union steel ministry and GST council, FICO emphasised the need for a lower tax levy to alleviate ‘financial strain’ on manufacturers, especially those in the bicycle parts industry.

According to FICO, lowering GST on iron and steel would align it with the tax rate on bicycle parts, simplifying the tax structure and enhancing cash flow for the sector. (HT File)
According to FICO, lowering GST on iron and steel would align it with the tax rate on bicycle parts, simplifying the tax structure and enhancing cash flow for the sector. (HT File)

FICO president Gurmeet Singh Kular, general secretary Manjinder Singh Sachdeva and bicycle division head Harpal Singh Bhamber said the current GST structure on raw materials creates a notable 6% differential. It said that iron and steel, key raw materials for cycle parts, are taxed at 18% and finished bicycle parts incur a GST of 12%. The federation said this discrepancy has forced manufacturers to apply for frequent refunds, which it said is ‘arduous and time-consuming’ process.

According to FICO, lowering GST on iron and steel would align it with the tax rate on bicycle parts, simplifying the tax structure and enhancing cash flow for the sector.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //