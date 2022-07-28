Ludhiana: FIR lodged for factory worker’s murder

A day after a factory worker was found strangled to death at his rented accommodation in Model Colony, a murder case was registered on Wednesday.

The FIR was lodged based on the statement of Mohammad Zahid, the uncle of the victim Ibrahim, 25.

Sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Meharban police station, said they have questioned his co-workers and roommates, who told them that Ibrahim had no enemies. Police said they also scanned footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area, but are yet to get a clue regarding the assailants.

Police found that Ibrahim had gone to work on Tuesday, but returned home citing his ill health. Later, when his three roommates returned home at night, they found him lying dead.

Sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Meharban police station, said a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused.