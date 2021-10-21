Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Fire in Sarabha Nagar house after short-circuit in AC
Ludhiana: Fire in Sarabha Nagar house after short-circuit in AC

No casualty was reported, though the family incurred losses as a few furniture items also caught fire. A passerby is said to have alerted the fire officials after seeing smoke rising out of the house in Sarabha Nagar of Ludhiana
The ashened exteriors of the house in Sarabha Nagar of Ludhiana after a fire mishap on Wednesday morning. (Harsimarpal Singh/HT)
The ashened exteriors of the house in Sarabha Nagar of Ludhiana after a fire mishap on Wednesday morning. (Harsimarpal Singh/HT)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:21 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Fire broke out at a house in Block-1 of Sarabha Nagar on Wednesday evening after a short-circuit occurred in one of the air conditioners (AC). No casualty was reported, though the family incurred losses as a few furniture items also caught fire.

A passerby is said to have alerted the fire officials after seeing smoke rising out of the building.

The owners were trying to douse the flames with the help of a water pipe when the fire brigade reached the spot.

Firefighter Saurav said the incident took place around 6pm and one fire-tender was rushed to the spot. As the family was already working douse to flames with a water-pipe, the flames were controlled in around 10-15 minutes. No injury was reported from the spot.

Sign out