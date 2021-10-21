Ludhiana: Fire in Sarabha Nagar house after short-circuit in AC

Fire broke out at a house in Block-1 of Sarabha Nagar on Wednesday evening after a short-circuit occurred in one of the air conditioners (AC). No casualty was reported, though the family incurred losses as a few furniture items also caught fire.

A passerby is said to have alerted the fire officials after seeing smoke rising out of the building.

The owners were trying to douse the flames with the help of a water pipe when the fire brigade reached the spot.

Firefighter Saurav said the incident took place around 6pm and one fire-tender was rushed to the spot. As the family was already working douse to flames with a water-pipe, the flames were controlled in around 10-15 minutes. No injury was reported from the spot.