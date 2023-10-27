Ludhiana: Fire ravages garment unit in Bajwa Nagar

A garment manufacturing unit in Bajwa Nagar caught flames on Thursday. No injury or casualty had been reported from the spot. (HT Photo for representation purpose)

The incident came to light at around 6 am after the fire department received the alert following which, around 13 tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Fire officer Aatish Rai said that the incident occurred at DK Garment Factory and the firefighters toiled hard for around five hours to douse the flames.

He confirmed that no injury or casualty had been reported from the spot.

According to the fire officer, the actual cause behind the incident is not known yet.

In the incident, the goods and machinery worth lakhs were reported to have been gutted in the flames.

