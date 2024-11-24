Ludhiana: Firm booked for sale of ‘substandard’ fertilisers

The Punjab agriculture and farmers’ welfare department has got an FIR registered against a company for allegedly selling unapproved bio-stimulants. Officials during inspection at a warehouse of a company in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT photo)

Officials said the move is a part of the department’s intensified efforts to ensure quality agricultural inputs for farmers during the rabi season under a state-wide drive to eliminate the sale of unauthorised pesticides, fertilisers and seeds.

A joint team, led by joint directors Dr Narinder Singh Benipal (plant protection) and Dr Gurjeet Singh Brar (inputs), inspected the warehouse of Bharat Certis Agro Science Limited, located at RL Logistics Park, Saiyan Khurd, Malerkotla road. Headed by Dr Nirmal Singh, agriculture officer, Dehlon block, the inspection brought to the fore that the firm was storing and selling unapproved bio-stimulant fertilisers from an unauthorised facility.

The violations were found in breach of the Fertilizer Control Order, 1985, under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, as well as the Insecticides Act, 1968, and related rules. An FIR was registered at the Dehlon police station against the company and its responsible personnel, officials informed.

Ludhiana chief agriculture officer Dr Gurdeep Singh warned the firms and dealers to provide only approved and quality agricultural inputs to farmers. He also urged them to avoid selling unauthorised products, stressing that violations would lead to strict legal action.

This operation was supported by officers from the agriculture department, including agronomist Dr Jagdev Singh, chief fertiliser inspector Dr Girjesh Bhargav and ADO Dr Pargat Singh, along with police personnel.