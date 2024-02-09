 Ludhiana: Five held for selling stolen phones in Nepal - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Five held for selling stolen phones in Nepal

Ludhiana: Five held for selling stolen phones in Nepal

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 10, 2024 06:02 AM IST

A total of 225 mobile phones, including 35 i-phones, were recovered from their possession; Ludhiana police also recovered a bike, a scooter and two sharp-edged weapons from them

The city police have arrested five members of a snatchers’ gang who used to sell mobile phones in Nepal after tampering their unique identity numbers.

The accused have been identified as Ramesh Kumar alias Babbi, 40, Jatinder Kumar alias Sonu, 36, - residents of Indrapuri at Tajpur road, Manpreet Singh alias Monu, 27, of Manjit Nagar, Rahul Saini, 27, of Amritsar and Gurmeet Singh alias Gora, 40, of Vishawkarma Nagar of Tajpur road. (Getty image)
The accused have been identified as Ramesh Kumar alias Babbi, 40, Jatinder Kumar alias Sonu, 36, - residents of Indrapuri at Tajpur road, Manpreet Singh alias Monu, 27, of Manjit Nagar, Rahul Saini, 27, of Amritsar and Gurmeet Singh alias Gora, 40, of Vishawkarma Nagar of Tajpur road. (Getty image)

A total of 225 mobile phones, including 35 i-phones, were recovered from their possession. The police also recovered a bike, a scooter and two sharp-edged weapons from them.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The accused have been identified as Ramesh Kumar alias Babbi, 40, Jatinder Kumar alias Sonu, 36, - residents of Indrapuri at Tajpur road, Manpreet Singh alias Monu, 27, of Manjit Nagar, Rahul Saini, 27, of Amritsar and Gurmeet Singh alias Gora, 40, of Vishawkarma Nagar of Tajpur road.

Gurmeet owns a telecommunication shop. He used to buy mobile phones brought by other aides after snatchings.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that the police arrested the accused following a tip-off. The accused used to roam around in the city at night and would target commuters. They would not hesitate to assault the commuters in a bid of snatching. They would return keypad phones to the owners or throw them away.

The DCP added that during questioning, the accused told police that they used to sell these mobile phones to Gurmeet, who used to temper the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers to avoid being traced. He would further sent the mobile phones to his aides in Delhi and from there, the mobile phones were further sent to Nepal.

The DCP added that the police have initiated investigation to trace Gurmeet’s aides in Delhi. The accused are already facing trial in criminal cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On