Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
Ludhiana: Five hurt in freak brick kiln mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 16, 2025 05:06 AM IST

According to the workers, they were engaged in routine brickmaking when the pile unexpectedly collapsed

A pile of bricks collapsed in a brick kiln on Raikot Road, Jagraon, leaving five workers injured on Saturday. The injured were rushed to a hospital where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

An injured being taken to a health facility in Jagraon. (HT Photo)
An injured being taken to a health facility in Jagraon. (HT Photo)

Upon hearing the cries of the trapped laborers, other workers and nearby residents rushed to the scene. A rescue operation ensued as people removed bricks and pulled them out before rushing them to a local hospital. Some of them were taken to the Jagraon civil hospital.

Among the injured were Shiva, Chandoli Lal, Shiv Naresh, Darshan and Vikas Raj. One of the critically injured workers was referred to Ludhiana for advanced medical care.

According to the workers, they were engaged in routine brickmaking when the pile unexpectedly collapsed.

