Ludhiana: Focus on infra, traffic mgmt as MC wings lay out 100-day plans

The wings of municipal corporation (MC) on Friday laid out their 100-day plans for developmental works, officials said. Patch work of damaged roads being carried out by MC workers at Rishi Nagar area in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The plans included sanitation works, construction projects and repair outlines.

After taking charge, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal had asked all the wings of the civic body to lay out what they aimed to achieve in the next 100 days.

Among the departments, the operational and maintenance (O&M) cell proposed projects worth ₹9.38 crore across several constituencies.

The zonal commissioners concerned also presented zone-wise plans, highlighting tasks scheduled for their respective areas.

In Zone A, 55 development and repair projects were listed, including the construction of a bridge across Buddha Nullah to Madhopuri, installation of tiles on Gokul Road, laying of inter-locking paver blocks near Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and repair and extension of the Islamia School. Other initiatives include constructing rooms, toilets and additional facilities at the primary school in Iqbal Ganj.

Zone B officials outlined 14 development projects. The major works are road re-carpeting in Subhash Nagar, renovation of parks in Moti Nagar, installation of inter-locking paver blocks in Shiv Shakti area and constructing a library in the East assembly constituency. Renovation and development of parks in Mundian Kalan are also in the plans.

Zone C proposed around 50 projects across Atam Nagar, Central and South assembly constituencies. These include constructing and repairing internal roads, widening the Dugri bridge, a library near Dhandaran village, a green belt at Dhuri Line and a stadium at Daba village. Additional works include building footpaths and a boundary wall along Sidhwan Canal.

In Zone D, the projects laid out are completing the automated traffic signal management system, installing 6,000 streetlights, preparing maps for key road corridors and priority junctions and surveys to address traffic black spots.

Dachalwal said, “I have directed all officials to ensure daily monitoring of these projects. I will hold weekly meetings to review progress and ensure the completion of these tasks within the stipulated 100 days.”