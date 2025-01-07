Ludhiana: Fog delays 40 trains, passengers hassled

The dense fog enveloping the northern parts of the country slowed the rail traffic, leaving passengers waiting for hours at the Ludhiana station here on Monday. Nearly 40 trains reached the station late. Most of them were late by around five hours. Commuters make their way amid fog in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The Sachkhand Express, which runs between Nanded and Amritsar, was late by over 10 hours. New Delhi – Moga intercity was late by over three hours, Dadar Express two hours and Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat by over an hour.

Due to the delay, desperate passengers tried boarding whatever train available at the earliest, resulting in many passengers with families failing to catch trains. Kala Devi, 50, who was returning to her native place in Bihar with her family of nine, including two children, waited for a train to get to Amritsar for around 12 hours yesterday but had to return at night as they couldn’t board any train due to the crowd.

“We had to catch the Jan Nayak Express to Bihar from Amritsar. But we can’t even get there. Yesterday, we came here at 10 am and left at 10 pm. Today also we came around the same time and still haven’t managed to board any train,” she said.

Daleep Kumar had a reservation for Jan Nayak on Monday evening from Jalandhar. “I have been waiting for a train to get to Jalandhar to get the train at 8 pm. We have been waiting for four hours for a journey that would take around one hour hardly.”

Hundreds waited at the Ludhiana railway station to get to their destinations. The station, at present, doesn’t have enough proper waiting area as it is undergoing reconstruction.