Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Fog delays 40 trains, passengers hassled

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Jan 07, 2025 08:48 AM IST

Some trains were running late by five hours; due to this, desperate passengers tried boarding whatever train available at the earliest, resulting in many passengers with families failing to catch trains

The dense fog enveloping the northern parts of the country slowed the rail traffic, leaving passengers waiting for hours at the Ludhiana station here on Monday. Nearly 40 trains reached the station late. Most of them were late by around five hours.

Commuters make their way amid fog in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Commuters make their way amid fog in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The Sachkhand Express, which runs between Nanded and Amritsar, was late by over 10 hours. New Delhi – Moga intercity was late by over three hours, Dadar Express two hours and Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat by over an hour.

Due to the delay, desperate passengers tried boarding whatever train available at the earliest, resulting in many passengers with families failing to catch trains. Kala Devi, 50, who was returning to her native place in Bihar with her family of nine, including two children, waited for a train to get to Amritsar for around 12 hours yesterday but had to return at night as they couldn’t board any train due to the crowd.

“We had to catch the Jan Nayak Express to Bihar from Amritsar. But we can’t even get there. Yesterday, we came here at 10 am and left at 10 pm. Today also we came around the same time and still haven’t managed to board any train,” she said.

Daleep Kumar had a reservation for Jan Nayak on Monday evening from Jalandhar. “I have been waiting for a train to get to Jalandhar to get the train at 8 pm. We have been waiting for four hours for a journey that would take around one hour hardly.”

Hundreds waited at the Ludhiana railway station to get to their destinations. The station, at present, doesn’t have enough proper waiting area as it is undergoing reconstruction.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On