Ludhiana: Four arrested for Sector 32A robbery

The division number 7 police have arrested four persons of a six-member gang allegedly involved in a robbery incident that took place on the intervening night of July 21 and 22 near Sector 32A on Chandigarh Road. Weapons and stolen mobile phones, jewellery and vehicles have been seized from their possession, officials said. During the investigation, police were able to trace four of the accused and arrested them. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Sawan and Vaneet Kumar, both residents of Bhamian Road, and Himanshu and Mahavir Singh, alias Sandhu, of Mundian Kalan. Two other accused, identified as Shivam Yadav and Ankit, are yet to be arrested.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (city 4) Mandeep Singh, the incident occurred when the victim, Mukesh Kapoor, was standing outside his home. He was suddenly surrounded and attacked by six assailants who were on a motorcycle and a scooter. The attackers assaulted him and fled the scene after snatching his gold rings and chain. A case was registered.

During the investigation, police were able to trace four of the accused and arrested them. Three sharp-edged weapons, a baseball bat, six stolen mobile phones, gold jewellery and two two-wheelers used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

Police officials also confirmed that the accused have a criminal history. Vaneet is already named in at least four FIRs, while Sawan and Himanshu each have one case registered against them. The ADCP added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused. More recoveries have been expected from the accused.