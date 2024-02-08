Ludhiana: Four days to board exams, govt schools send students on excursion trip

In a hurry to use excursion grant received in January, the government schools authorities in the district are arranging educational trips for students with the final exams starting in just four days. In the midst of the exam season, school principals voice their concerns about the added burden. (HT)

On Thursday, approximately 200 students from Class 10, representing all streams at the Government Senior Secondary, Model Town were taken on an ‘educational and recreation trip’ to Amity University in Chandigarh. Class-10 exams begin on February 13.

Meanwhile, several students from Jawahar Nagar Government School were taken on an industrial visit in Ludhiana.

“Four days ahead of the exams, the children should be kept away from distractions. Instead, in government schools, authorities are themselves sending children on day-long trips. Already, their exams are beginning a month early due to Lok Sabha elections and in January children had an extended winter break. Now, these trips show the non seriousness of the school authorities towards exams,” said Rajiv Narayan, a parent of a 10th grader studying in Model Town School.

Parents and teachers alike expressed concerns not only about distractions and time wastage but also about the well-being of the children. They apprehend that taking students out on trips right before exams, especially in such weather, can make them fall sick, posing a potential threat ahead of their board exams.

One principal, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “It is the exam season, and the school students and faculty are already preoccupied with so much, ranging from checking pre-board answer sheets to organising revision sessions. The grants for educational tours for Class 9 and 10 so late are released so late. Should they prepare for board exams or embark on such trips, especially in such weather conditions where they may fall sick?”

While several schools from other districts are visiting Ludhiana’s Punjab Agricultural University and Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College for their educational trips, local schools taking their children to private institutes outside the district have raised concerns.

GSSS Model Principal, Vishwakirat Kalhon, defended the expedition, saying, “Students need a day to relax before the board exams. Additionally, government directives mandate visits to higher educational institutions for educational purposes. Many students from nearby districts are visiting PAU and GNEC, but our students have already had their exposure in these institutions. We could not reach out to Panjab University, which is why we settled for Amity University, which is also quite popular for its facilities. The students are now fully relaxed, happy, and charged to take their final board exams.”