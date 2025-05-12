Ludhiana: Four held for extortion bid on Khanna jeweller

The Khanna police arrested three accused for threatening and demanded 1kg of gold as ransom from a city-based jeweler. The accused threatened the jeweller to kill his son if he did not give them gold. The complainant alleged that caller identified himself as ‘Prema Shooter’ and claimed he had been hired to eliminate him and his family. (File)

The City-2 Khanna police station swung into action soon after receiving a complaint and arrested the accused identified as Abhishek Kumar and Nihal, both from Peerkhana Road, and Teerath Singh alias Manga from Ram Nagar.

Shrikant Verma, a resident of Mohalla Ahluwalia, approached City-2 Khanna police and filed a complaint about the ransom calls.

According to Verma, the first threat call came at 12:42 PM on May 9 from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as ‘Prema Shooter’ and claimed he had been hired to eliminate him and his family. Just minutes later, the same caller phoned again and said, “You have only 13 minutes. Keep one kilogram of gold ready.”

The threats escalated when, around 1.14 pm, another call from a different number warned, “First, your son Gavin will die — or leave one kilo of gold in an envelope under the flag on the bridge in front of Greenland Hotel on the Khanna-Ludhiana Road.”

Shaken by the threats, Verma immediately contacted the police. Khanna City-2 police launched a technical investigation, analysing call records and tracking locations. It was soon revealed that the extortion plot was hatched locally. A case has been registered under Sections 308(2) (extortion) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). ASI Sanjiv Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that more important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.