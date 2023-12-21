The Model Town police have arrested four persons involved in snatchings in the city and recovered as many as 25 mobile phones and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession. Ludhiana: Four held for snatching, 25 mobiles recovered

The police have also seized a motorcycle and a scooter from them.

The accused have been identified as Jasdeep Singh alias Tinku, 33, of Guru Nanak Colony, Mohammad Shoiab alias Sahil, 27, of Jagraon, Gobind Verma alias Gobind, 28, of Nepal (presently residing in Pratap Nagar) and Sunny Kumar alias Sunny, 44, of Pratap Nagar.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP) Saumya Mishra said that the accused used to target pedestrians and other commuters and used to threaten them by brandishing sharp-edged weapons and used to snatch away their valuables. After snatching the mobile phones, the accused used to sell it further.

A case under sections 379b (2), 413 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Model Town Police station.

The accused Jasdeep is already facing trial in four cases, while other three accused are facing at least one FIR each.