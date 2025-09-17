Ludhiana: Four held with 500gm crystal meth, heroin

Khanna police arrested four drug traffickers and seized a large quantity of narcotics during a well-coordinated operation. The police recovered 500 grams of crystal meth and 165 grams of heroin from the accused, who are linked to a drug supply network operating from the border district of Ferozepur. Investigations revealed that the group was purchasing narcotics from Mohit, a major supplier based in Ferozepur, and distributing them further. (HT Photo)

According to Jyoti Yadav Bains, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khanna, the operation began when the Doraha police arrested two traffickers, Abhishek Singh Abhi and Navdeep Singh Navi, carrying 15 grams of heroin. Under interrogation, they revealed connections to the notorious Doraha-based drug dealer Dharmveer alias Bunty Gujjar.

Acting swiftly on this lead, police arrested Bunty Gujjar along with his associate Harman, a resident of Ludhiana. A thorough search yielded 500 grams of ice drug and 150 grams of heroin, in addition to a motorcycle and a car used for trafficking purposes.

Investigations revealed that the group was purchasing narcotics from Mohit, a major supplier based in Ferozepur, and distributing them further. Mohit is currently absconding, and special police teams have been formed to track him down.

The SSP highlighted that Bunty Gujjar already had two prior drug trafficking cases and three cases related to violent incidents registered against him in Doraha, yet continued large-scale drug operations even while out on bail.